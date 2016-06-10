The name of the F-16 pilot who crashed earlier while attempting a crash landing at the Ramon Air Base has been cleared for publication: Ohad Cohen Nov, 34, who was living on the Ramon Base at the time of his death.
Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16
Name of F-16 pilot who died in crash landing
