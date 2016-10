22:17 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16 Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16 Police arrest Arab with gas gun and handcuffs Read more



An Arab man was caught near the Shimon Hatzadik train station in Jerusalem carrying a gas gun and handcuffs. ► ◄ Last Briefs