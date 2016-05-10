The election committee of Haiti announced that the elections for President scheduled for October 9 have been postponed due to the onslaught of Hurricane Matthew. A new date has not yet been set.
News BriefsTishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16
Elections stalled in Haiti due to Hurricane Matthew
