Reported News Briefs Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16

FBI arrests NSA contractor on suspicion of leaks

According to senior US law enforcement intelligence officials, the FBI has arrested an NSA contractor who is suspected of disclosing classified computer code used to hack into the information bases of foreign governments.



