21:22 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16 Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16 Israeli Air Force pilot killed in F-16 crash An Israel Air Force (IAF) pilot was killed during a crash landing of an F-16 fighter jet in southern Israel on Wednesday evening. The aircraft had been returning from airstrikes on Gaza following the shooting of a rocket into Sderot this morning. The aircraft's navigator ejected from the plane and escaped without injury. read more



► ◄ Last Briefs