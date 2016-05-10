Danon: I hope Guterres will end UN hostility to Israel

Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon reacted to the selection of former Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Guterres as the next Secretary General of the UN.

“I welcome the selection of Mr. Guterres and wish him the best of luck in his new position. The State of Israel hopes, and expects, that the UN under his leadership will act in the spirit of its founding principles as a fair body able to differentiate between good and evil and will end its obsession with Israel,” said Ambassador Danon. "I hope that this change in leadership will bring an end to the organization’s hostility towards the Jewish state,” he continued.