Syria announces reduction in strikes in Aleppo

(AFP)- Syria's military on Wednesday announced a reduction of air strikes and artillery fire on rebels in Aleppo, saying the army had advanced nearly two weeks into its large-scale offensive for the city.



The statement, carried by state news agency SANA, said the decision had been taken "after the success of our armed forces in Aleppo and cutting off

all terrorist supply routes into the eastern districts".



"The military command has decided to reduce the number of air strikes and artillery on terrorist positions to allow civilians that want to leave to

reach safe areas," it said.