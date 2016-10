19:51 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16 Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16 Oren Hazan attacks Speaker Edelstein in angry letter Read more



MK Oren Hazan attacked Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein, saying he showed disrespect to members of the Knesset at Peres' funeral. ► ◄ Last Briefs