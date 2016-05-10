A motorcyclist flipped this evening on Route 4 near the Hefer Junction.
Magen David Adom medics treated him at the scene and evacuated him to Hillel Yafe Medical Center in Hadera.
The motorcyclist was in moderate condition.
19:39
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16
Motorcycle flips on Route 4 near Hefer Junction
