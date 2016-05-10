The IDF has opened an investigation into why the Iron Dome defense system located in Sderot did not shoot down the rocket today that landed in Sderot from Gaza.
There were no injuries in today's attack.
|
18:51
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16
IDF investigation opened over Iron Dome inaction
The IDF has opened an investigation into why the Iron Dome defense system located in Sderot did not shoot down the rocket today that landed in Sderot from Gaza.
There were no injuries in today's attack.
Last Briefs