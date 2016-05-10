IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
18:51
Reported

News Briefs

  Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16

IDF investigation opened over Iron Dome inaction

The IDF has opened an investigation into why the Iron Dome defense system located in Sderot did not shoot down the rocket today that landed in Sderot from Gaza.

There were no injuries in today's attack.



Last Briefs