18:25 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16 Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16 IDF commandeers the Zaytouna women's ship The IDF has successfully taken control of the Zaytouna, one of the ships of the women's flotilla that is headed for Gaza from Spain. There were no injuries. The ship is being taken to the port of Ashdod, where its contents will be checked.



