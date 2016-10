18:03 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16 Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16 70 secular kibbutzim want communal Yom Kippur prayers Read more



70 secular kibbutzim and moshavim (cooperative settlements) have requested to organize communal prayers on Yom Kippur.