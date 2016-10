17:43 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16 Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16 Hamas threatens response over IDF bombing Hamas has threatened a response over IDF bombing in Gaza. The IDF has launched attacks today on Gaza in response to a rocket attack on Sderot this morning.



