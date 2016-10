17:41 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16 Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16 Report: Plane crash near Mitzpe Ramon According to Rotter, there are reports of the crash of a small plane near Mitzpe Ramon. It is as yet unclear if there were injuries.



