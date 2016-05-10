IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
17:10
Reported

News Briefs

  Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16

IDF prepares to take control over women's flotilla

The women's flotilla which departed Spain for Gaza is now kilometers away from Israel's beach.

The IDF is ready to take control of the flotilla. Flotilla crew have received instruction to accompany IDF forces to the port of Ashdod.



Last Briefs