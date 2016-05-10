The women's flotilla which departed Spain for Gaza is now kilometers away from Israel's beach.
The IDF is ready to take control of the flotilla. Flotilla crew have received instruction to accompany IDF forces to the port of Ashdod.
News BriefsTishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16
IDF prepares to take control over women's flotilla
