International Criminal Court visits Israel For the first time since its inception, and despite the fact that Israel does not recognize its authority, a delegation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) landed in Israel. The delegation is to visit in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Ramallah, and is to meet with officials of Israel, the PA and the UN.



