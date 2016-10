15:43 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16 Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16 Brussels train station evacuated after bomb threat A train station in northern Brussels, Belgium was evacuated today after a bomb threat was identified. Trains also stopped moving in the area. Police are conducting a search at the scene.



► ◄ Last Briefs