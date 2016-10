15:36 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16 Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16 Would-be terrorist gets 6 years The district court of Jerusalem sentenced an Arab from Hevron to six years in prison, after he planned to attack a policeman at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem by taking the policeman's weapon. The would-be terrorist had first been indicted for murder but, under a plea bargain, his sentence was changed to "violence with serious intent."



