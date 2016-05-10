15:12 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16 Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16 Report: Air Force bombs southern Gaza The Air Force bombed a short while ago Hamas targets in southern Gaza, as well as targets in the eastern and northern Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian news sources. This, in retaliation for the rocket attack on Sderot earlier this morning.



