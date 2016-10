12:02 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16 Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16 Haaretz attacks on Rabbi Ovadia Yosef stir controversy Read more



Shas chairman blasts left-wing newspaper over 'disgraceful' portrayal of late rabbinic leader. ► ◄ Last Briefs