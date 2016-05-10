10:25 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16 Tishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16 Explosions heard in western Negev Warning sirens were heard Wednesday morning in Israeli towns near the northern Gaza Strip. There are as of yet no reports of damage or injuries, but residents of western Negev towns say they heard explosions.



