Arabs pay condolence call to Peres family

A delegation of 150 Arabs from the Gilboa Regional Council are expected to visit the Peres Center for Peace, where the family of former Israeli leader Shim'on Peres are sitting the traditional Shiv'ah seven-day mourning period following Peres's passing, last week, according to Walla!.

Echoing the sentiments of Arab and Bedouin officials who made a condolence call on Sunday, a council leader said a purpose of the visit is to show that members of the Joint Arab List in the Knesset were not speaking for them when they boycotted Peres's funeral.