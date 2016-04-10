FIFA fines Italy for fans' fascist salute

The disciplinary committee of soccer's world governing body FIFA fined the Italian Football Association 27,000 Euros, Tuesday, over the upraised-hand fascist salute used by a number of Italian fans during the playing of Israel's national anthem, last month, during a World Cup qualifying match between the two countries in Haifa.

Italy was one of 11 countries fined for what a FIFA statement called, "incidents involving discriminatory and unsporting conduct by fans, including homophobic chants in some instances." Israel will try to even its record on Thursday against Macedonia.