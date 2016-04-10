Lauder to be questioned in Netanyahu probe

Police detained World Jewish Congress president Ron Lauder on Friday as part of Attorney General Avichai's look into matters involving Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, according to a Tuesday-evening report by Channel 2 Television.

The American businessman was in Israel for the funeral of former president Shimon Peres. He agreed to return to Israel to give testimony or investigators will fly to New York to question him. Lauder reportedly said he would provide police whatever information they ask.