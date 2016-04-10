Former Likud Member of Knesset Yaakov Shamai passed away during the Rosh Hashanah holiday at the age of 76.
Shamai served in the Knesset from 1985 until 1996. His funeral is scheduled for 5:00 pm Wednesday at the Giv'at Ada cemetery.
Tishrei 2, 5777 , 04/10/16
Former MK Yaakov Shamai passes away
