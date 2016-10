On the eve of Rosh Hashanah, police raided the home of Chairman Raphael Morris of the Hozrim Lahar (return to the Mount) movement and gave him an administrative order from the Homefront Command, barring him from entering Jerusalem.

Hozrim Lahar is active on behalf of Jewish soverignty on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. Morris said he was not moved by the order and will continue to work for his movement's goal.