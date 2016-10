During the Rosh Hashanah holiday, attorney Ben-Zion Langenthal passed away. He was a veteran of the National Religious Party, which is now the Jewish Home party.

Langenthal is the father of former NRP Knesset member Nahum Langenthal and his brother Yishai, Rabbi Shmuel Tal and Yafi Glick, the wife of Member of Knesset Yehuda Glick (Likud). The funeral procession is scheduled to start at 11:00 pm at Ben-Zion Langenthal's home at Gutmacher 3 in Bnei Brak and proceed to the city's cemetery.