20:27 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 2, 5777 , 04/10/16 Tishrei 2, 5777 , 04/10/16 Russia S-300 air defense system to Syria Russia's defense ministry said Tuesday that it had sent an S-300 missile system to its naval facility in the Syrian city of Tartus, a measure it says is meant to bolster its security, according to Agence France Presse. The announcement comes as talks on reviving a failed ceasefire were suspended by Washington over Moscow's support of the regime in Damascus. Full story



