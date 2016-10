20:14 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 2, 5777 , 04/10/16 Tishrei 2, 5777 , 04/10/16 PA municipal elections postponed The Palestinian Authority decided on Tuesday to postpone local elections by four months after the PA High Court of Justice in Ramallah ruled, Monday, that the voting will only take place in Judea and not in Gaza.



Hamas said it opposes the delay and accused the PA of acting out of political interests to benefit the Fatah movement of Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.



