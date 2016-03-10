New Iran drone similar to captured American drone

Iran's Revolutionary Guard on Saturday unveiled a new attack drone which, it claimed, is similar to a U.S. unmanned aerial vehicle captured five years ago and is capable of carrying bombs, Fox News reported.

The drone, called the "Saegheh" or Thunderbolt, was unveiled at an expo showcasing the latest achievements by the Revolutionary Guard.

