Turkey arrests brother of Gulen

Turkish police on Sunday detained a brother of U.S.-based preacher Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of masterminding the failed July coup aimed at ousting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, AFP reported.

Kutbettin Gulen was detained by police acting on a tip-off at the home of a relative in the Gaziemir district of the western Izmir province, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

