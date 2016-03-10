Syrian government offers rebels state passage

Syrian government and allied forces advanced toward Aleppo on Sunday, pursuing their week-old offensive to take the rebel-held part of the city after dozens of overnight air strikes, Reuters reported.

As the offensive continued, the Syrian army told the insurgents to leave their positions, offering safe passage and aid supplies, according to the news agency.

