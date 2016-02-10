Giuliani: Trump is 'a genius'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Sunday dismissed the notion that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump might have avoided paying taxes for 20 years.

His comments came in the wake of a New York Times report revealing that Trump claimed a $916 million dollar loss in 1995 according to leaked tax forms, a deduction so large it might have enabled him to avoid paying any federal income tax for up to 18 years.

