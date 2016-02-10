Will Israel's busiest highway be renamed after Peres?

Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) is considering renaming one of Israel’s busiest highways after former President Shimon Peres, reports on Sunday said.

Peres’s family approached Katz and requested that the Ayalon Highway (Netivei Ayalon), the major freeway in Gush Dan which connects all of the major highways leading to Tel Aviv, be renamed Peres Highway (Netivei Peres) after the president who passed away at age 93 last week.

