Religious singer's hit wins 'song of the year'

Religious music star Hanan Ben-Ari on Sunday cemented his position in the Israeli music scene, when one of his songs was named ‘song of the year’ in the Israeli annual Hebrew song chart which aired on Galgalatz, the popular music station run by Army Radio.

"Hachaim Shelanu Tutim," which literally means "Our Lives are Strawberries", was released this past January and quickly became a hit.

