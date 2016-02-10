Philippine President apologizes for Hitler remark

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday apologized to Jews for his controversial remarks comparing himself with Adolf Hitler, but also said he did nothing wrong and reiterated his desire to kill millions of drug addicts, AFP reported.

Duterte, whose bloody war on crime had already drawn international condemnation, sparked fresh outrage on Friday when he likened his deadly crime war with Hitler's efforts to exterminate Jews.

