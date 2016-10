17:17 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5776 , 02/10/16 Elul 29, 5776 , 02/10/16 Palestinian Authority makes first payment of NIS 590 million in electricity debt settlement The Palestinian Authority paid the Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) NIS 590 million on Sunday, the first payment in the debt settlement agreement signed two weeks ago.



