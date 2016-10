14:53 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5776 , 02/10/16 Elul 29, 5776 , 02/10/16 Pedestrian seriously wounded from car in Ashdod According to reports from Magen David Adom medics, a pedestrian in his 50s was hit by a vehicle in Ashdod. He is in serious condition.



► ◄ Last Briefs