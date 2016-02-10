IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
14:47
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 29, 5776 , 02/10/16

Turkey arrests brother of Fethullah Gulen

According to Turkish news sources, Turkey arrested today the brother of US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen. Turkish President Recep Erdogan claims that Gulen is responsible for the recent failed coup against his government.



Last Briefs