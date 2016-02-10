According to Turkish news sources, Turkey arrested today the brother of US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen. Turkish President Recep Erdogan claims that Gulen is responsible for the recent failed coup against his government.
News BriefsElul 29, 5776 , 02/10/16
Turkey arrests brother of Fethullah Gulen
