Philippine President Duterte clarifies Hitler remarks

(AFP) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday apologised to Jews for comparing himself with Adolf Hitler but said he did

nothing wrong and reiterated his desire to kill millions of drug addicts.

Duterte said he was merely reacting to critics who drew comparisons between him and the Nazi leader.



"So I said, 'sure I am Hitler, but the ones I will kill are these (drug addicts),' Duterte said in a speech broadcast on national television.



"But it is not really that I said something wrong. But rather they do not really want to tinker with the memory so I apologize profoundly and deeply to

the Jewish (people).



"It was never my intention but the problem was I was criticized using Hitler, comparing to me. But I was very emphatic. I will kill the three

million."