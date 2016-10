(AFP) - Civilians under bombardment in Syria's rebel-held east Aleppo are facing "a level of savagery that no human should

have to endure," the UN aid chief said Sunday.



Stephen O'Brien, who heads the United Nations humanitarian office (OCHA), issued a fresh plea to ease the suffering of some 250,000 people besieged by a Russian-backed Syrian government offensive to retake the key city.



In a statement, O'Brien called for "urgent action to bring an end to their living hell."