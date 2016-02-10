IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
12:29
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 29, 5776 , 02/10/16

Construction worker killed in Ashdod

According to Army Radio, a construction worker was killed this morning in Ashdod after pieces of iron fell on him, burying him underneath. Although medics worked towards his resuscitation, they eventually were forced to announce his death.



Last Briefs