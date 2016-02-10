12:29 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5776 , 02/10/16 Elul 29, 5776 , 02/10/16 Construction worker killed in Ashdod According to Army Radio, a construction worker was killed this morning in Ashdod after pieces of iron fell on him, burying him underneath. Although medics worked towards his resuscitation, they eventually were forced to announce his death.



