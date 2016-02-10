11:41 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5776 , 02/10/16 Elul 29, 5776 , 02/10/16 Suspicious item identified on Yafo Street, Jerusalem Bomb experts executed a controlled explosion this morning on Yafo Street in Jerusalem, after a suspicious item was identified on scene, Channel 4 reported. That strip was temporarily closed until the bomb experts had finished their work.



► ◄ Last Briefs