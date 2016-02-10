Bomb experts executed a controlled explosion this morning on Yafo Street in Jerusalem, after a suspicious item was identified on scene, Channel 4 reported. That strip was temporarily closed until the bomb experts had finished their work.
News Briefs
Suspicious item identified on Yafo Street, Jerusalem
