  Elul 29, 5776 , 02/10/16

Suspicious item identified on Yafo Street, Jerusalem

Bomb experts executed a controlled explosion this morning on Yafo Street in Jerusalem, after a suspicious item was identified on scene, Channel 4 reported. That strip was temporarily closed until the bomb experts had finished their work.



