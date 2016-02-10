Chemi Peres thanks comforters during mourning period

At the beginning of the shiva period, mourning the loss of the late Ninth President Shimon Peres, his children addressed all of those who came to pay their respects and send their condolences. His youngest son, Chemi Peres, said: “Good evening. Today the shiva begins, and we are receiving condolence calls."

"Since his death, we have been wrapped in mourning, and feel that it is not just ours, but belongs to all the people of Israel. The love and support we have received from the citizens of the State of Israel and the leaders of the world envelopes us and sooths our deep pain. Our father served the State of Israel all of his life, and now we truly feel it, as so many people want to come and express their grief and sorrow. We thank all of those who expressed their condolences, all of those who came to pay their respects at our father’s coffin at the central Knesset plaza, and all of those who came to his funeral service to lay him to rest. We were blessed to have a father who was a man of vision, a man of action, and a man of peace.”