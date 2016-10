10:46 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5776 , 02/10/16 Elul 29, 5776 , 02/10/16 Israel will never reach peace deal with PA, say 2/3 of Israelis Read more



Just 29% of Israelis believe Israel, Palestinian Authority will ever reach peace agreement. Just 4% it will be in foreseeable future. ► ◄ Last Briefs