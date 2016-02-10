IsraelNationalNews.com

Man lights restaurant on fire because of uncooked kabab

A man was arrested over the weekend under suspicions that he lit a fire at a Netanya restaurant.

According to Ynet, under investigation, the man justified his actions on the basis that "the kabab wasn't cooked. It messed with my head."



