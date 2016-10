The naval unit of the police successfully rescued two water-bikers stranded off the coast of Ashdod, after the bike's engine died.

The two had been stranded for an extended period without water. Police located them after they had called the police emergency hotline "100."

As a result of the incident, police warned sea sportsmen: "It is very important to be equipped, on every outing to the sea, with water. In addition, it is recommended to take a waterproof cellphone in the case of an emergency."