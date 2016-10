10:18 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5776 , 02/10/16 Elul 29, 5776 , 02/10/16 Man dies after falling on staircase in Rishon Letzion According to Zaka, a man who fell down a staircase on Yerushalayim Street in Rishon Letzion has died.



