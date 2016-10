09:29 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5776 , 02/10/16 Elul 29, 5776 , 02/10/16 77 injured in gas explosion in Spain 77 have been injured in a gas explosion at a cafe in Malaga, Spain, Reuters reported. 5 are apparently in serious condition. According to the Mayor of the town, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, the explosion was caused by a gas leak. He said that the cook at the cafe prevented an even greater number of serious injuries by raising the alarm moments before the explosion.



► ◄ Last Briefs