According to a new poll by Walla, 64% of Israelis doubt that peace will ever be achieved with the Palestinians.
In addition, the poll indicated that 23% of Jewish Israelis had considered leaving Israel in the past five years.
Elul 29, 5776 , 02/10/16
Most Israelis doubt peace with Palestinians will happen
